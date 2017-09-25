Honour killing claims two lives

SUKKUR: An incident of honour killing claimed the lives of a girl and her alleged paramour in Jani Dero Jagir village of Jacobabad district.

A police official said that Dango Jagirani, with the help of his son Shaukat Jagirani, shot dead his daughter, Farida and her alleged paramour, Qalandar Bukhsh, on suspicion of having illicit relations. The accused persons have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.