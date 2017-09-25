PHP nabs 68 accused

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 68 culprits including 11 POs, recovered one stolen car, 1,000 KG spoiled meat, one kidnapped person from Kallar Kahar, 409 liter alcohol and rendered helps to 3952 Commuters.

PHP teams arrested 11 proclaim offenders and PHP Dilal Pur Post recovered a stolen car from Kallar Kahar. PHP also recovered dead meat from a vehicle and handed over it to local police.Sources said that PHP recovered 409 liter liquor, 5,655 gram charas and arrested 14 culprits on possessing illicit arms and recovered 11 Pistols, 02 rifles, 13 cartages, 02 pump action and 43 bullets from their possession. PHP team also arrested 05 court absconders as well as reunited 09 lost children with their parents.