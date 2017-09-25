Bids for NSK renovation, development called today

KARACHI: Bids for renovation and development work at National Stadium Karachi (NSK) have been called on Monday (today) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, ‘The News’ has learnt.

The PCB finally decided to renovate the NSK a couple of months ago and called bids for the development work. The PCB wants to organise some matches of the third edition of the PSL at the stadium, inform sources said.

The PCB sources said that the most important works would be carried out first so that PSL matches could be held. The remaining development work would be completed after the matches, they added.

The NSK has long been neglected by the PCB authorities. The PCB sources said it had not been decided how many matches of the PSL would be organised in Pakistan, but the PCB was considering that if eight matches were to be played in the country, three or four should be organised at NSK.

The sources refused to say anything about when the development work would start and how much time it would take.

In its current condition, the NSK cannot host matches of international standard.The roof of many enclosures is rusted — there are even big holes at some places.All public toilets are broken and in poor shape. The chairs of several enclosures are broken.

The building of the stadium needs to be painted anew.The PCB sources said that all public bathrooms at NSK would be renovated, the ceiling would be changed, and the dressing rooms and pavilions would also be renovated.

They mentioned that for the uplift of NSK, five months would be given to contractors. The following work will have to be done: reconstruction of the toilet block, removal of existing rusted steel pre-cast ceilings, rehabilitation of enclosures, and rehabilitation of pavilion buildings. The next edition of PSL will be organised in February-March 2018.