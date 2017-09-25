Wozniacki eyes top after retaining Tokyo title

TOKYO: Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki romped to a 6-0, 7-5 victory over Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Sunday to win her third Pan Pacific Open.

The Danish former world number one needed only 75 minutes to complete the rout under the Tokyo sunshine, capturing her first title of the year after losing in six finals.Third seed Wozniacki stormed through the first set in just 22 minutes, blazing winners past a stunned Pavlyuchenkova, who was firing blanks up to that point.

The Russian saved a match point in the 10th game of the second set before Wozniacki converted on her third opportunity, fizzing a backhand pass down the line to claim the 26th WTA singles title of her career.“Hopefully if I stay healthy I can put myself in position,” said the two-time US Open finalist.“When you go on a roll and play great tennis, you’re going to give yourself opportunitites.”