Man found strangled in rickshaw

LAHORE :A body of an unidentified man was recovered from a rickshaw in Factory Area Police limits on Sunday. A passerby found the victim in a rickshaw. Police said that victim had been strangledh. The body was shifted to morgue for autopsy.

torture: Autopsy report of a 28-year-old man whose body was recovered from a drugs reconciliation institution in Township a few days ago revealed “severe torture” as cause of death. A copy of the report showed that the victim Aqaasha Arslan was brutally tortured that his ten ribs were broken. Marks of torture were also found at his nose and head. Few minutes after the torture the victim passed away.

The report stated, “The injuries caused are anti-mortem and caused by blunt means. The cause of death in this case is damage to vital organs of chest and abdomen (lung and liver) leading to hemorrhage, shock and death. Head injury may also be fatal.”

A case has already been registered and police had taken few suspects into custody. Further investigation are underway.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 68 culprits including 11 POs, recovered one stolen car, 1,000 KG spoiled meat, one kidnapped person from Kallar Kahar, 409 liter alcohol and rendered helps to 3952 Commuters.

PHP teams arrested 11 proclaim offenders and PHP Dilal Pur Post recovered a stolen car from Kallar Kahar. PHP also recovered dead meat from a vehicle and handed over it to local police. Sources said that PHP recovered 409 liter liquor, 5,655 gram charas and arrested 14 culprits on possessing illicit arms and recovered 11 Pistols, 02 rifles, 13 cartages, 02 pump action and 43 bullets from their possession. PHP team also arrested 05 court absconders as well as reunited 09 lost children with their parents.