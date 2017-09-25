Zahoor Elahi’s death anniversary today

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) senior central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed is still alive in the hearts of the people because of his great political and welfare services. In a statement, he said the death anniversary of Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed was being observed today (September 25). He said that besides ceremonies and Quran Khwani in different cities, as usual a big gathering would be held at his residence in Gujrat at 10am. He said PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, family members as well as political figures, PML-Q leaders and workers and people from all walks of life would participate in the ceremony from all over the country. He said Ch Zahoor Elahi started his started his political career during the Pakistan Movement under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a worker of Muslim League. —Correspondent

Advertisement