Morata will fill Costa void for Chelsea: Shevchenko

LONDON: Diego Costa’s departure will have no lasting impact on Chelsea’s title ambitions because in Alvaro Morata they have signed the perfect striker to fill his boots, the club’s former frontman Andriy Shevchenko said on Friday.

Premier League champions Chelsea agreed to sell Spain international Costa back to Atletico Madrid on Thursday — ending a standoff between the 28-year-old and the club for whom he was top scorer in his three seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Morata signed from Real Madrid in July for a reported fee of 58 million pounds ($78.45 million).

“They have found a very good player in Morata,” Shevchenko told reporters at the Best FIFA Football Award ceremony here on Friday.

“He has adapted very well. They are two very different players. Costa wasn’t happy so you couldn’t keep him. You have to replace him and I think the club were very patient in the market and found the right player that they were looking for.”