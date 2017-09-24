Maisuri Bugti tribe demands action against Brahamdagh

Multan

Maisuri Bugti tribe Friday demanded stern action against anti-Pakistan elements who are working against Pakistan from foreign countries.

Addressing a press conference here at Multan press club on Friday, the ex-MPA from Dera Bugti and Maisuri Bugti tribe chieftain Mir Tariq Hussein Masuri Bugti said anti Pakistan elements and Baloch renegades were hatching conspiracies against Pakistan while sitting in Switzerland.

Mir Tariq said display of banners and signboards in Switzerland is directly related to Brahamdagh’s anti-Pakistan agenda in collaboration with India. India is the real enemy of Pakistan using Brahamdagh Bugti to create anarchy and terrorism in the country, he said, adding the patriotic Baloch tribes would foil Brahamdagh’s conspiracies at all levels. The Pakistan is a matter of life and death to all Baloch tribes living in Balochistan and they were ready to sacrifice for the country.

Mir Tariq said Brahamdagh was involved in kidnapping and killing of workers engaged in CPEC project. India was spending huge money on Brahamdagh Bugti to sabotage CPEC by sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. The CPEC would bring progress and prosperity to Balochistan and other provinces. He said Brahamdagh and his gang had established their dens across Balochistan and Afghanistan border areas and they were using Afghan route for sabotage activities against Pakistan. They plan attacks on Pak army and civilians while sitting in Afghanistan.

He said Europe always adopted an anti-terrorism stance but at the same time, they were harbouring Brahamdagh Bugti and his gang. He said Brahamdagh could not be considered a representative of Balochistan. In fact he had his internal tribal feud in his family over the appointment of chieftain of Bugti tribe, Mir added.