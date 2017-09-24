Sanat Initiative Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled "Without" featuring works by Inaam Zafar.

Zafar is an alumnus from Beaconhouse National University, Lahore. His body of work "Without" is shared, like faith, which only appears to be a matter of personal concern but in order to have it activated and understood, it needs to be shared.

The show opens on Tuesday, Sep 26 and continues until Thursday, Oct 5 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 0300-8208108 for more information.