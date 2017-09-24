Sun September 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

September 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Without

Without

Sanat Initiative Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled "Without" featuring works by Inaam Zafar.

Zafar is an alumnus from Beaconhouse National University, Lahore. His body of work "Without" is shared, like faith, which only appears to be a matter of personal concern but in order to have it activated and understood, it needs to be shared.

The show opens on Tuesday, Sep 26 and continues until Thursday, Oct 5 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement