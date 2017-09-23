Security increased in Peshawar, other districts as Muharram begins

PESHAWAR: Security has been put on high alert in the provincial capital and other districts of the province with the advent of Muharramul Haram.

Special measures have been taken at Kohati, Chowk Nasir Khan, Koochi Bazaar, Qissa Khwani as well as Saddar Road for peaceful observance of Muharram. Many roads leading to the imambargahs, where Ashura gatherings are held, were closed for traffic as part of security arrangements.

Deployments will be made on rooftops of the buildings during Ashura processions. Apart from police commandoes, cops in civvies have also been deployed to keep a check on suspicious persons.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Tahir and Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Sajjad Khan visited bazaars and routes of processions. They asked the officers to remain alert and don't allow any irrelevant person in the area.

A special command post has been set up at Kohati to monitor security arrangements for Muharram. Police have also been directed to carry out electronic monitoring of all processions.

Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud visited Kohat and inspected the security arrangements. Apart from the provincial capital, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Hangu and Kohat have been declared most sensitive for security point of view.

Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra have been declared sensitive. Police have set up new checkpoints at entry points to the provincial capital while search and strike operations have also been increased.