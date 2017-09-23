LNG and the sea

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal has been planned to be established near Churna Island in the Arabian Sea. The paperwork for this project is being carried out at a fast pace. However, environmental organisations and local fishermen of Mubarak Village have reservations over the project. It is believed that this is an anti eco-friendly project which will harm and hurt the marine life. There are many rare species of whales, turtles and dolphins near Churna Island and all of them will be affected after the completion of the LNG terminal. The project will create negative impact on the marine life. It will also be dangerous for fish, crab and lobster.

Mubarak Village is home to ten thousands fishermen who go for fishing near Churna Island. The local fishermen get livelihood from the proposed sites of the project. It is feared that after the establishing of the terminal, the fish will be vanished and fishermen will likely starve in the future. The project will also create pollution in the sea. The project is not suitable for the marine life and it must be discontinued at the earliest.

Sarfraz Haroon (Karachi)