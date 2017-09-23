Married woman abducted, raped in TT Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man allegedly kidnapped and raped a married woman at Chak 245/GB, Talwandi, on Friday. According to the FIR registered by the Gojra Sadr police, complainant Naila Ashraf was alone at her home when accused Mudassar and his accomplices kidnapped her on gunpoint and took her to an orchard outside the village. Mudassar raped her while his accomplices filmed the incident in order to blackmail her. Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

