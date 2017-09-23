Saudi cleric suspended for calling women ‘quarter brained’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: A Saudi cleric who said women should not be allowed to drive because they have a "quarter" of the brainpower of men has been banned from preaching, media reported on Friday.
Saad al-Hijri was suspended from all religious activity in the southern province of Asir after his comment was widely pilloried on social media. Hijri said women -- who normally are "half-brained" compared to men -- "end up with only a quarter" when they go shopping and therefore must denied driving licences, according to an online video identifying him as a senior religious figure. Saudi Arabia applies a strict interpretation of Islam, which imposes a range of restrictions including a ban on women driving.
Unrelated men and women are normally segregated in Saudi Arabia, where offices and restaurants have separate sections for single men and families. Hijri’s comment sparked a storm on social media, with women’s rights activists calling for his suspension, but he also had pockets of support from conservative followers.
