OPF Girls College marks I-Day

Islamabad :The OPF Girls College, F-8/2, celebrated Pakistan's 70th Independence Day on Thursday with its all junior sections from Nursery to Class VII actively participating in it.

The celebrations began with the flag hoisting by Principal Shahina Masood. Thereafter, the national anthem was played. The students of Nursery Section sang the welcome song followed by recitation from the Holy Quran and stage performances by students.

The stunning performances on the national songs, ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ and ‘Tu Salamat Watan’, won the hearts of the audience. The students gave out a message about patriotism through Urdu and English speeches.

The dress show performed by the Prep Section exhibited glittering glimpse

of the country's cultural heritage. Equally impressive were the medley performances by Primary Section. The function ended with a splendid show by the Primary Boys Section to honour famous personalities of Pakistan for their services in their respective fields.