NAVTTC to train 100,000 youth next month

Islamabad :The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will impart technical and vocational training to 100,000 youths both men and women in 116 trades next month under the fourth phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP).

We will continue striving to enhance the quality of training and bring it on par with international standards so that our youth is well equipped and easily secure jobs both at home and abroad.

This was said by NAVTTC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema while addressing a video conference attended by senior officials of the commission from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.

The NAVTTC is the apex body at the national level to regulate, facilitate and provide policy direction in Vocational and technical training.

During the session, status of the training under PMYSDP was thoroughly evaluated and further reforms were discussed to make the existing setup more transparent, effective and meaningful in the fourth phase.

Zulfiqar Cheema said the industrial linkages should be strengthened so that our youth could easily get jobs upon completion of their training.

He said that in the next phase, students will be provided with on-the-job training at various industries so that they get hands on experience.

"Training a hundred thousand young boys and girls will in fact make a hundred thousand families financially stable which will contribute in the economic development of the country," he added.

He asked the NAVTTC officers to visit the training institutes to assess the quality of training and initiate an awareness campaign to attract young boys and girls towards skill sector. He said Batch-01 of Phase-IV would commence on 25th October.

"The National Skill Competitions will be held on October 23 at Islamabad, in which winners of the provincial skills competitions will exhibit their skills in various trades. Winners of each trade will be rewarded with cash prize of Rs100,000 each," he said.

The director generals from all the provinces gave a detailed briefing on the progress and preparation of skill competitions and upcoming fourth phase of the PMYSDP.