Sat September 23, 2017
Lahore

September 23, 2017

Two uplift schemes approved

LAHORE :The Punjab government on Friday approved construction of Jalalpur Irrigation Canal and its system at a cost of Rs 33.275 billion. Besides the construction of Jalalpur Irrigation Canal and its system,  another scheme Enhance Rangelands Production and Planting of Fodder Trees for Farmer Community (Revised) at a cost of Rs 745.522 million was also approved in the 17th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year presided over P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

 

