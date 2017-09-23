Crisis management cell set up at Rangers HQ for Muharram security

A crisis management cell has been established at the Rangers headquarters for tackling any untoward situation during the holy month of Muharram, said a spokesman for the paramilitary force on Friday.

He said the federal force had completed the security arrangements for maintaining peace and tranquility in the province. The Rangers would conduct snap-checking along with carrying out extensive patrolling via mobile vans and motorcycles for providing protection to mosques, congregations and imambargahs, he added.

For the purpose, the paramilitary force along with police conducted a joint flag march and mobile patrolling across the province on Friday, he said. A comprehensive security plan had been adopted for the month of Muharam in the light of directives issued by the federal and Sindh governments, the spokesman said.

Under these directives, he said, there would remain a complete ban on anyone publishing or broadcasting hate material. A ban had also been imposed on aerial firing and display of weapons, he said, adding that violators would be dealt strictly.

A heavy contingent of Rangers would be deployed for security and surveillance of the proposed routes of main processions in the province, the spokesman said, and added that all areas along the proposed routes of Muharram processions would be sealed by law-enforcement agencies.

Religious scholars belonging to different schools of thoughts were appealed to fully abide by the prescribed rules, regulations, and the code of ethics in order to maintain peace, fraternal sentiments, and affinity in the society during the sacred month, he said. He also appealed to the public to inform about presence of any suspicious person or illegal activity to the Rangers Helpline or the force’s nearest headquarters.