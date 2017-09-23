Cotton rises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi
Normal trading was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates increased Rs50/maund.
The spot rates rose to Rs6,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,537/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,245/maund and Rs6,692/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.
An analyst said prices remained tight in the market, as supply reduced. “Picking of seed-cotton is low because of heat, which has reduced the supply,” he added. Seed-cotton is available at Rs2,800 to Rs3,050 in the market. A total of 22 transactions were recorded of around 18,000 bales at a price of Rs5,900 to Rs6,300/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Saleh Pat, Khairpur, Haroonabad, Faqirwali, Chistian, Burewala, Khanewal, Khanpur and Rajanpur.
Comments