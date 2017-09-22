Fri September 22, 2017
Top Story

APP
September 22, 2017

Rain-thunderstorm at isolated places likely

ISLAMABAD: Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in upper areas of the country during the next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the country. Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper Fata, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the Met office said.Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, it added.However, a weak westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country, an official of Met office said. — APP.

 

