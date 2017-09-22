More share in budget specified for education of women, says KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Thursday that promotion of women’s education was the top priority of the provincial government and most of the education budget in the province had been specified for female education. He was speaking as the chief guest at a function to mark the Foundation Day of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) here.

The function as also addressed by special assistant to the chief minister on higher education Mushtaq Ghani, vice-chancellor of the university Prof Dr Razia Sultana and others. He said that the provincial government was committed to bringing about revolution in the education sector. “Making Holy Quran learning compulsory and introducing English from the very beginning were the silent revolution in education in the province,” he remarked.

The chief minister said imparting quality education to every woman of the province was important part of the government’s educational targets, adding that an educated woman was the primary source of educating the society.

Khattak inaugurated the extension of Sui gas to the university. He also distributed laptops among the MPhil and PhD scholars. He also announced the construction of widening of road connecting the university and approved buses for university. Khattak said his government took lead for the standardisation of education because the previous governments totally ignored education. Women education was the most neglected area in the past, he said. During the last 13 years only one university for women was established in the province but this government expanded the establishment of universities to the district level including separate universities for women, science and technology and technical universities, he said.