India funding BLA activities in Geneva: FO

ISLAMABAD: As more voices are being raised in Pakistan supporting the demand by Senator Chairman Raza Rabbani to ask the ambassador of Switzerland to leave Pakistan, the government on Thursday pointed out that the campaign of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned terrorist group, has become more ‘vicious’ after Indian Prime Minister Modi publicly acknowledged India’s role in Balochistan. It has now also been proved that the activities of BLA in Geneva are being funded by the Indian mission there.

On August 15, 2016, in his Independence Day speech, Modi raised the issue of Balochistan in what was seen as a ‘policy shift’ in India. Later, it was in Balochistan too, that an Indian spy, serving Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, was arrested and sentenced to death after he confessed to terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The Senate chairman voiced his concern over the government of Switzerland allowing known and banned terrorist group BLA, to pay the Swiss for running a campaign demanding an independent Balochistan.

“This campaign has become more vicious since Indian Prime Minister Modi publically acknowledged India’s role in Balochistan. India has been hosting the anti-Pakistan elements in and outside India. India is involved in perpetrating and financing terrorism in Pakistan and funding anti-Pakistan activities in other countries as well. In the latest instance in which anti-Pakistan campaign organised in Geneva, The News gathered evidence and it transpired that Indian diplomatic mission in Geneva was funding the ‘Balochistan House’ and BLA,” spokesman at the Foreign Office told the weekly media briefing.

In this regard, and on the alleged issue of human rights violations in Pakistan which are being raised from time to time, it is clear that besides India there are other sources also that provide enabling environment to such entities to undermine Pakistan’s image and interests.

Though he did not name these sources, past reports indicate that funding comes from European capitals. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been and will continue to work with the UN and its member states to ensure that individuals and organisations involved in such campaigns are not provided space on their territory,” he added.

The spokesman released a statement where Ambassador Farukh Amil, Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the Human Rights Council, has called for the international community to stand resolutely with the helpless Kashmiri women and children and forcefully call India to end its persistent, systematic human rights violations.

“If not us then who would become the voice for the protection of the basic human rights of Kashmiris, their right to self-determination, and most of all their human dignity. Isn’t the Council made for this very purpose?” the Ambassador asked. He forcefully asked the international community that human rights violations in IHK must not go unnoticed.

“Such silence on account of political and economic expediency is a manifestation of blatant double standards. This practice of double standards damages the credibility of the proponents of human rights and defeats the purpose for which this Council was created”, he stated.

Meanwhile, the spokesman announced that Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa is scheduled to visit Russia in the first week of October 2017. “Regular high level exchanges between the two sides in the past a few years have set the stage for translating political goodwill into a substantial partnership in particular in the field of defence. Last year, both countries held joint military exercise in September-October. The recent visit of COAS will contribute in further strengthening of defence cooperation between the two countries”, he said.