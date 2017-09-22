Four martyred in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: Four citizens, including two women, were martyred in unprovoked firing by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reported Geo News.

The Indian Border Security Force resorted to unprovoked firing of mortars targeting civilian population along the Working Boundary in village Bini Sulariyan in Charwa Sector, said the Pakistan Army's media cell.

"Pakistan Rangers Punjab befittingly responded on posts targeting the civil population," said ISPR. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also strongly condemned the incident of Indian firing across the LoC. The PM expressed deep grief and condolence with the bereaved families of the martyred. Indian violation of the ceasefire agreement along the LoC is not uncommon.

On September 13, a man in the Phuklian sector embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked firing from Indian troops, said ISPR. Muhammad Zahoor — resident of Dewra village — lost his life after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Working Boundary in Phuklian sector.

Mortars and automatic weapons were used by the Indian army to target innocent civilians. Earlier on September 10, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza reiterated the troops' resolve to respond aggressively and effectively to any Indian miscalculation or misadventure along the border.