Criticism of Pak foreign policy unwarranted: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Challenging political opponents to bring a case of corruption, wrongdoings or irregularities committed by the incumbent regime during the last four years rule, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan’s foreign policy was not altered during last one and a half months so criticism in this regard was unwarranted.

He also said that the groundbreaking of two important projects for Gwadar including Eastbay Expressway and construction of international airport would be done during the current fiscal year.

“Pakistan’s foreign policy did not change in last one and a half months so it was running successfully right now as was being run in last four years under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif,” Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, who also holds charge of Minister for Planning, replied smilingly on Thursday when the reporters asked his comments regarding speech delivered by former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan in Parliament criticising foreign policy of the incumbent regime.

The minister was talking to the journalists after holding 50th review meeting of CPEC projects here at the P-Block in which representatives of ministries, provinces and other stakeholders as well as Chinese ambassador attended the meeting.

Regarding a query about establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), the minister said that the provinces had not yet finalised feasibility studies for establishing SEZs under their jurisdiction so now they were instructed to come up with their plans within two months.

The minister said that the political uncertainty played havoc with the pace of making progress as the lingering happenings on political fronts caused delay of two and a half months for holding this 50th review meeting of CPEC projects. He said that all those who were advocating dooms day scenario headed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan would face defeat in next general elections in 2018.

To another query regarding demand of opposition from Ishaq Dar to tender resignation in the aftermath of issuance of arrest warrants, Ahsan Iqbal said that Ishaq Dar made all-out efforts to improve the economy of Pakistan and instead of bestowing him any prize, he was facing humiliation.

He said that the legal battle continued on the name of dead cases of last 20 years and it was disservice for Pakistan by plough seeds of uncertainty.

The minister said that he would be visiting China next week for attending a security conference and would also hold meeting with NDRC China high-ups. It is expected that the 7th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) between China and Pakistan would be held by end November or early December this year in Pakistan and its schedule would be finalised soon, added the minister.

The minister said that he also directed Board of Investment (BoI) to prepare its restructuring plan within one week in order to meet arising challenge of 21st century and making the country a destination for potential investors.

After overcoming energy crisis, the minister said that Pakistan was poised to take-off but all those who were responsible for derailing the progress must be held answerable.

To another query regarding financing of Mainline-1 (ML-1) for upgrading railway line from Peshawar to Karachi, the minister said that China would finance over $8 billion project in order to overhaul rail network which would be completed in four years.

About the provincial infrastructure projects, he said that the feasibility studies were under way as financing of these projects would be finalised soon.

Regarding long-term plan (LTP-2015-2030), the minister hoped that it would be signed between the two countries. Regarding hydropower projects including Bhasha Dam, he said that the prime minister was expected to undertake groundbreaking of this important project soon.