Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: On the direction of CEO Railways, Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar has ordered the entire staff concerned to make arrangements for providing clean drinking water to residents of railway colonies. According to a press release, the DS said a cleanliness campaign has also been started in the colonies as well.
Comments