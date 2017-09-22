Fri September 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

September 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

CEO Railways

CEO Railways

LAHORE: On the direction of CEO Railways, Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar has ordered the entire staff concerned to make arrangements for providing clean drinking water to residents of railway colonies. According to a press release, the DS said a cleanliness campaign has also been started in the colonies as well.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement