Raindrops keep damaging

Rain is indeed a blessing. Nut in Karachi – because of mismanagement and bad governance – rain often turns into a big problem. It results in floods in almost all major areas of the city. The local authorities haven’t done anything constructive to date. Open sewers have given birth to a foul odour in the residential areas of the city. The standing water left behind by the rain gets mixed with dirty water and the entire area becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other harmful insects and bacteria that are actively involved in spreading life-threatening diseases in the city.

Owing to waterlogging, the flow of vehicular traffic is also interrupted, bringing the lives of residents to a standstill. It is the duty of the authorities to manage the area in a proper manner so that rain doesn’t create a network of problems for residents. Proper drainage systems should be installed across the city so that the rainwater can smoothly run down the drain. It is hoped that the government will take appropriate steps to solve all these problems.

Shabbir Zohair (Karachi)