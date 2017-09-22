Man injured by chemical-coated string on Islamabad Expressway

Islamabad :Although there is ban on kite flying in Punjab, people in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad openly flout this law and continue flying kites with chemical-coated strings, which has resulted in many fatal incidents and numerous number of people mostly motorcyclists and children have suffered grievous injuries.

On Thursday, a newlywed Muhammad Nouman Mazhar was rushed to Benazir Bhutto Hospital after he suffered serious injuries to his eye, nose and throat. He became latest victim of chemical-coated string. While travelling on Islamabad Expressway, near Kurri Road a stray string fell upon him injuring him seriously. He was rushed to Benazir Bhutto Hospital where he received 11 stitches to his face.

“Blood was continuously oozing after the string cut my right eye and nose with while I was travelling on Islamabad Expressway near Kurri Road,” Muhammad Nouman Mazhar told ‘The News’ here on Thursday.

It has been learnt that people living in vicinity from Khanna Bridge to Faizabad along Islamabad Expressway openly flout the restrictions on kite flying and use chemical-coated string which endangers lives of many citizens travelling on this road daily.

The newlywed, Muhammad Nouman Mazhar had planned to go to Swat with his wife but had met the unfortunate incident and all his plans dashed to the ground.

“I became upset to see blood everywhere on my face and clothes. I was unable to stand. Some people rushed me to the hospital,” he claimed.

The City Police Officer (CPO) official spokesman Imran Shah said that they are continuously monitoring kite flyers and arrest them. “We will never spare violators at any cost because it was a dangerous practice,” he warned.