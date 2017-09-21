NAB asks SBP to take action over Dar’s bank accounts

ISLAMABAD: After filing of reference in Accountability Court, Lahore NAB has sent letter to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to caution the bank accounts of Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar as a reference has been filed against him in assets beyond known sources of income.

The reference is under trial in the Accountability Court, Islamabad. According to the sources, in cautioned letter sent to the State Bank of Pakistan, NAB has stated that the bank accounts of Federal Minister Ishaq Dar may be cautioned as per his case in the accountability courts and all the transactions from his accounts should be done only through courts order.

Meanwhile, the Lahore NAB team went to the residence of Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar at Ministers Enclave in Islamabad for delivering him arrest orders and summons of the accountability courts. The NAB officials got receipt of arrest orders and summons from the servants at the residence of Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.