Imran overthrown, PTI’s old people will give new strategy, says Gulalai

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) renegade MNA Ayesha Gulalai Tuesday said the PTI chairman Imran Khan has been overthrown and old people of the PTI will give a new strategy.

Talking to media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Ayesha Gulalai warned against giving an opportunity to Imran Khan to form government in the Centre, alleging that it would be too dangerous to ‘hand over’ power to an addicted person. She questioned how a new Pakistan could be made with the support of a land mafia from Lahore.

The MNA claimed that Imran was no longer popular, which could be gauged from the fact that he lost the by-election in Lahore’s NA-120 constituency. Gulalai submitted response to the disqualification reference forwarded by Imran Khan to the NA speaker, who referred it to the Election Commission. The Election Commission is hearing a reference of her alleged defiance to the party policies and orders.

Gulalai sympathised with PTI's NA-120 candidate Dr Yasmeen Rashid, as "she had to lose because of Imran Niazi". Gulalai alleged that Imran was usurping the rights of women. “When I raised my voice and he sent a reference against me, the NAB cleared me of any wrongdoing,” she said.

“Imran and others have been using the money of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for personal use, especially in the election campaign for NA-120 and sit-ins,” she claimed. “Did not Imran see anyone else than Sheikh Rasheed as a prime ministerial candidate,” she said.

The PTI MNA said that Imran does not represent the middle class and he was supportive of feudal lords and corrupt people. "The PTI has been hijacked by the likes of Firdous Ashiq Awan, Fawad Chaudhry, Aleem Khan and Babar Awan," she claimed.

Gulalai said the PTI was still her party but unfortunately due to Imran, the party has lost direction. She vowed to hold a rally soon, and said the party will throw out Imran as well. She alleged that Imran was a drug addict and suggested that dope test should be necessary for politicians.