Thu September 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Three Russian soldiers killed

Three Russian soldiers killed

BEIRUT: Three Russian soldiers have been killed in Syria during fighting between Islamic State group terrorists and Moscow-backed government forces, a monitor said on Wednesday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the soldiers were killed on Monday near the eastern city of Deir Ezzor. On Monday Syrian government troops came close to encircling Islamic State fighters in a pocket of the city after crossing the adjacent Euphrates River to reach the eastern flank, Russia’s defence ministry said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement