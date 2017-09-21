Wasim sees full revival of international cricket in Pakistan soon

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has said he expects international cricket to be fully revived in Pakistan soon.

Talking to reporters after a diabetes awareness programme at a local hotel the other day, he said that he was glad to see the small step of the World-XI stars to bring back international cricket to Pakistan.

“Our nation has waited too long to see international stars playing here once again. Now finally the time has come and people have witnessed a great World-XI show at Gaddafi Stadium,” he said.

He said that the PSL has brought revolutionary changes to Pakistan cricket. “We have found amazing young talent through PSL,” he added.

About Multan Sultans, he said the entry of the sixth franchise would lead to more thrilling action in the next PSL edition.