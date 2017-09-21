Thu September 21, 2017
Reuters
September 21, 2017

Patience will pay off, Mourinho tells midfield duo

LONDON: Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera have hardly featured in Manchester United’s early Premier League campaign but manager Jose Mourinho has assured the duo they are vital to his plans.

Club captain Carrick is yet to get a game this term while United’s player of the year last season Herrera has made just one league start in five games.Mourinho has opted for both Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini ahead of the pair but he said Carrick and Herrera would get their chance.

“For Carrick and for Ander, it’s just patience because their time will arrive,” Mourinho told the club’s website (www.manutd.com).“They are going to be important players for us, for sure. That’s the team, that’s the squad. We cannot play with (only) 11 guys,” the manager added.

Matic, who signed from Mourinho’s former club Chelsea in the close season, has made an immediate impact and was named man of the match in 4-0 wins over West Ham United and Everton while Fellaini has played well as a starter or off the bench.Mourinho said his players must come to terms with squad rotation. 

