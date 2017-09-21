Thu September 21, 2017
Lahore

September 21, 2017

Mayor visits Muharram procession routes

Lahore Mayor Col. (R) Mubashir Javed and Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed visited Islampura and Nisar Haveli Muharram procession routes to check the arrangements of cleanliness and others.

Both officials were accompanied by officers and officials of district administration and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore. Mayor and DC Lahore termed the arrangements on routes satisfactory and up to the mark. Deputy commissioner has directed all assistant commissioners to visit procession routes and majalis being organised in their jurisdiction. On direction, Assistant Commissioner, Raiwind Ali Akbar visited Thokar Niaz Baig procession route and Imam Bargah Ali Raza along with TMO, LWMC, Wasa and Wapda representatives and Licence holders to check the arrangements on routes. Similarly, AC City paid visit to Pando Street and Nisar Haveli main procession routes and checked the arrangements.

