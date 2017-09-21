Thu September 21, 2017
Lahore

September 21, 2017

Tevta, NUST to promote technical education

LAHORE :Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) will cooperate for technical and vocational courses for NUST’s Sialkot Campus. 

A meeting in this regard was held at Tevta Secretariat on Wednesday, where Tevta Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, Pro Rector NUST (Academics) Dr Asif Raza, Director Academics Dr Qaiser Hameed Malik and others were present, according to a press release issued here. 

The officials from both organisations decided to join hands for the promotion of technical and vocational education as well as provision of skilled labour for the industry particularly industry of Sialkot. Tevta Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh vowed that Tevta will fully cooperate with NUST for the provision of quality training to our youths.

