Arms, ammunition seized in raid on AQIS hideout

The District Korangi police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a hideout of banned al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) from where they found a huge cache of weapons and explosives.

Police said they were tipped off that the banned organisation was planning a terrorism activity in the month of Muharram and members of the proscribed outfit’s were hiding in the Landhi area.

As a police party conducted a raid at their hideout in Landhi 36G, the terrorists engaged the police team in a gun battle and managed to escape from the scene using the area’s narrow lanes.

During the search of their hideout, police found one-and-a-half kilograms of explosive, five Avon bombs, four hand grenades, 10 rocket launchers with 10 launcher shells, three Kalashnikovs, two 7mm rifles, four 8mm rifles, a mouser, hundreds of bullets of different calibers, and two motorcycles.

Robbers arrested

Police held three alleged robbers involved in a number of street crimes. A raid was conducted in the city’s Surjani Town area where a police team arrested Imran alias Sajid, Farman and Mukhtar with weapons, police said. The arrested suspects were involved in committing robberies and snatching cash and valuables from houses and shops at Gabol Town, Godhran, New Karachi, Sharea Noor Jehan and UP Morr, police added. They were earlier arrested by officials ofdifferent police stations.