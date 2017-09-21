US envoy visits ITCN Asia 2017

KARACHI: John Warner, acting US Consul General in Karachi, on Wednesday visited 17th ITCN Asia, which is currently underway at the Expo Centre, a statement said on Wednesday.

“The US envoy lauded the highly informative deliberations and technological innovations at Pakistan’s biggest international exhibition and conference on information technology (IT) & telecommunications,” it added.

The concurrent events of this year’s insightful forum, which kicked off on September 19th, are: Security Asia, Fire & Safety Asia, Lights & LED Asia and Consumer Electronics Asia.

The statement said highlight of the second day of this event was a high-profiled conference titled "Challenges of Digital Security for Media" and a special summit on "The Role & Importance of ICT in HEIs.”

Nearly 70 leading experts and international speakers will make insightful speeches and presentations to explore new verticals and provide extensive information on the latest innovations in the digital world.