Solid waste flowing into sea be included in WB’s Blue Economy project: minister

Islamabad: The solid waste of Karachi flowing into the Arabian Sea should be included in the Blue Economy Project of the World Bank, federal climate change minister Mushahidullah Khan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to a delegation of the World Bank at his ministry here, the minister said thousands of tons waste from Karachi flowed into the sea, which was not only polluting sea but also hampering the growth of mangroves and fisheries.

“These waste being discharged into sea should be included in the Blue Economy project of World Bank,” he said.

Rahat Jabeen, environmental specialist from the World Bank, informed the minister that the World Bank emphasised the uplifting the socio-economic conditions in developing countries.She said Punjab had better capacity building skills in forestry sector.

“Balochistan has great potential to revive forestry through protecting mangroves. Mangroves forests are part of their Blue Economy Project and they are also working on sustainable fisheries projects,” she said.

The environmentalist also said the World Bank wanted the federal government to use money of World Bank as incentives for provinces.“The province which shows better performance in forestry sector should be rewarded with this money,” she said.

Earlier, Climate Change Secretary Syed Abu Ahmed Akif requested the Economic Affairs Division to assist in mobilising matching funds to increase pool for implementing different components of Green Pakistan Programme.

The World Bank at the request of the Economic Affairs Division visited Pakistan in June 2017. Three potential areas were identified by world Bank Scoping Mission for additional funding through Green Pakistan Programme. They are as follow:

The forest investment for resilient landscapes and infrastructure. It shall support protection of important physical infrastructure such as roads, water supply, irrigation and hydropower facilities by mitigating disaster risks related to forest landscapes and forest ecosystem. Forest investment for economic and livelihood development. It shall develop benefits related to restoration of production forests and agro forestry system to meet crop, livestock, timber and non timber forest products that are essential for livelihood of rural poor.