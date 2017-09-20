Security beefed up in KP ahead of Muharram

PESHAWAR: The security has been beefed up all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of Muharramul Haram to avoid any untoward incident.

Apart from the provincial capital, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Hangu and Kohat have been declared most sensitive districts for security point of view while Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra have been declared sensitive.

As many as 119 processions will be taken out while over 300 gatherings will be held during the 10 days of the Muharram all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Meetings were being held for the last two weeks in Peshawar to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the worship places as well as the routes of the Muharram processions.

On Tuesday, Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Tahir Khan and Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Sajjad Khan along with other relevant officers held meeting with the elders of the Imamia Jirga to discuss security and other issues for Muharram.

Search and strike operations were carried out in all the suburban, urban and rural areas of the provincial capital ahead of Muharram as part of extraordinary security arrangements. Apart from police, army officers also visited the routes of processions as well as the imambargahs in the city.