PSO expands retail footprint

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sheikh Imran-ul-Haque, managing director and chief executive officer of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited inaugurated a state-of-the-art new vision retail fuel station in Lahore, a statement said on Tuesday. The new vision outlet, Coral Gas, will serve the fuel and non-fuel needs of customers in one of the most important areas of Lahore, it added.
Comments