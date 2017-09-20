Wed September 20, 2017
Business

September 20, 2017

PSO expands retail footprint

KARACHI: Sheikh Imran-ul-Haque, managing director and chief executive officer of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited inaugurated a state-of-the-art new vision retail fuel station in Lahore, a statement said on Tuesday. The new vision outlet, Coral Gas, will serve the fuel and non-fuel needs of customers in one of the most important areas of Lahore, it added.

