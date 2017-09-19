Tue September 19, 2017
National

September 19, 2017

Weather to remain hot: Met

Weather to remain hot: Met

LAHORE: Hot weather continued to prevail in Lahore while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours. MET officials said weak seasonal low lies over North Baluchistan while continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. MET office predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most part of the country. Rainfall was recorded at Skardu and Bagrote only while Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, 43°C. In Lahore temperature was maximum 38°C and minimum 22°C.

