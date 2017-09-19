Mourners being harassed: MWM

LAHORE: Majlis Wahdatul Muslemin (MWM) deputy secretary general Nasir Abbas Sherazi has alleged that once again before the start of the month of Muharram, certain elements had begun harassing the mourners.

Addressing ‘Azadari Conference’ to review the arrangements of maintaining peace and problems of mourners here Monday, he said Shia detenues in certain jails were being restricted from mourning. He said MWM considered all sorts of hurdles in the way of mourning activities an insult to entire Shia community, and would continue constitutional and democratic struggle against it.

MWM political affairs secretary Asad Abbas Naqvi said restriction of mourning activities was a conspiracy against the country and MWM would not allow it to succeed. He alleged that district administrations in many parts of Punjab were taking measures to restrict mourning activities, and warned that MWM would not allow such unconstitutional measures. The speakers demanded revoking of baseless cases against the founders of mourning processions and majalis, and called for taking actions against officials who had restricted mourning. They also demanded foolproof security of mourning processions and majalis, and arresting terrorists and extremist elements.