Anti-polio drive begins

Islamabad :Targeting 37.74 million children, a nationwide campaign against polio began on Monday morning.

Part of the country’s final push towards polio eradication, the campaign will last until September 22. It was launched in Punjab's Sargodha, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari Khanewal, Hafizabad, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur districts to vaccinate 18.76 million children under the age of five years.

Anti-polio drops will be administered to 8.6 million children in Sindh, 5.6 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.4 million in Balochistan, 1.034 million in Federally Administered Tribal Areas, 0.74 million in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 0.234 million in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 0.312 million in Islamabad Capital Territory at homes, bus terminals, key intersections, markets, hospitals, motorways, railway stations, recreational places and others public sites.