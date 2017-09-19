‘SIE’s vacant plots issue to be resolved’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Sheikh Alaudin has said that the issue of cancellation of vacant plots in Sunder Industrial Estate (SIE) will be resolved amicably in consultation with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a statement said on Monday.

The assurance was made by the minister, while talking to LCCI senior vice president Amjad Ali Jawa. The Punjab government is making all-out efforts to make the province a hub of trade and economic activities, he said, adding that genuine reservations of the business community would be addressed.

Earlier Jawa informed the provincial minister and PIDMEC CEO that the board of directors of Punjab Industrial Estate has issued notices for cancellation of vacant plots in Sunder Industrial Estates and decided to impose fine on those industrial units who have not acquired completion certificates because of various reasons, it added.