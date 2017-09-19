MCB Bank honoured

LAHORE: MCB Bank Limited has been honoured with the prestigious “Best Corporate Report” Award in the banking sector by Institute of Cost Accountant of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost Management Accountant of Pakistan (ICMAP) at a ceremony held recently in Karachi, a statement said on Monday.

This marks the seventh time that MCB Bank has received this honour by ICAP and ICMAP, it added. The award was presented to Nadeem Afzal, group head, consumer banking, MCB Bank Ltd, by Kashif Mateen Ansari, former president, ICMAP in recognition of the bank’s responsible reporting and transparency in sharing the economic, environmental and social performance as per the international best practices, it added.