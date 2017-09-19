Tue September 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

MCB Bank honoured

MCB Bank honoured

LAHORE: MCB Bank Limited has been honoured with the prestigious “Best Corporate Report” Award in the banking sector by Institute of Cost Accountant of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost Management Accountant of Pakistan (ICMAP) at a ceremony held recently in Karachi, a statement said on Monday.

This marks the seventh time that MCB Bank has received this honour by ICAP and ICMAP, it added. The award was presented to Nadeem Afzal, group head, consumer banking, MCB Bank Ltd, by Kashif Mateen Ansari, former president, ICMAP in recognition of the bank’s responsible reporting and transparency in sharing the economic, environmental and social performance as per the international best practices, it added.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement