PTI’s Yasmin Rashid vows to approach court against ECP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday vowed that she would approach the court against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over alleged registration of 29,000 bogus votes in NA-120 constituency of Lahore.

“We have reservations against the Election Commission and will approach the court against them,” Yasmeen Rashid said while speaking to reporters here. “I had said whether I win or lose I will go against the ECP,” she said.

Yasmeen Rashid referred to the 29,000 votes registered in NA-120 which her party claims are bogus and belong to areas outside of the constituency and has filed a petition in the ECP pertaining to it.

Alleging pre-poll rigging, the PTI nominee said the party’s fight has not ended. She said the fight will continue as long as the ECP does not become an independent institution. According to Yasmeen Rashid, the PTI would announce its next course of action during a news conference today (Monday). Thanking supporters, Yasmeen Rashid said that during this by-election a new trend had been created for Pakistan. “You showed us that the middle class people like us can also contest election,” she added.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said the PTI candidate for NA-120 Dr Yasmeen Rashid fought against the government-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and applauded her courage and determination.

Imran Khan alleged that the PML-N was backed by the federal and provincial governments, a claim oft repeated by PTI in the run-up to the by-polls. The PTI chief also thanked all PTI workers, especially women, who worked "tirelessly in the election campaign". The PTI chief had earlier in the day urged voters to come out and vote as their vote would decide the future course of "our nation and our coming generations".