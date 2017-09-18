People have rejected decision of judiciary  and its representatives, says Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz has said through NA-120 victory the people have rejected the decision of the judiciary and its representatives. She said the people have not only defeated the opponents of the party who are visible but also those who are not.

Delivering her victory speech here on Sunday at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat, the former prime minister’s daughter said the masses have given their decision on the Supreme Court’s verdict. “You have fought and won against conspiracies where on one hand it was the PML-N while on the other it was all the forces who attack elected prime ministers in this democratic country and who set up a treacherous plan to besiege Nawaz Sharif,” she added.

"Whatever your decision may be, Nawaz Sharif is our prime minister," she said. Those who campaigned with the slogan “vote for the judiciary” have been shown by the people that they stand by the people of Pakistan today.

Maryam alleged that there was an organised effort to sabotage the PML-N and it started even before the bye-election. She mentioned that several of the party’s key campaign persons including union council chairmen were abducted, blind-folded and transported to unknown places. Those who were not abducted were called repeatedly on their phones from unknown numbers threatening them to back out from campaigning, she added. She mentioned that a PML-N UC chairman Amjad Nazir Butt is still missing.

“When I got to know about this I called every UC chairman but they were not deterred and said they will stand with her as they have seen worse times when they faced dictators so these threats won’t put them off,” Maryam told the crowd.

She said even on the bye-election day, the PML-N voters had to disguise themselves as PTI voters to cast their ballots because when they went to vote with the PML-N voter slips they were told that their votes do not exist. “Such tactics cannot hold back the power of the people. No one but Allah Almighty can stop this wave of public sentiment,” she said. Maryam thanked the people of NA-120 and said the way her brothers, sisters, elders and even children expressed love and support for her, she is thankful for all of that from the core of her heart. They, she said are heroes as they have defeated all conspiracies against Nawaz.

She asked those present at the venue to raise their hands and pledge that they will stand by the former premier in this fight to establish the sanctity of vote and the battle to defeat all conspiracies against Nawaz.