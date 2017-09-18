Anti-poliodrive begins today

LAHORE :The national anti-polio campaign will commence in Punjab from Monday (today). The campaign in Lahore, however, will commence with one day’s delay on Tuesday due to NA-120 by-election.

Dr Muneer, EPI director, said 18.5 million children would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign. More than 47,000 teams will take part in the drive. The international organisations, including WHO and Unicef, will support the activity.

symposium: Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab has said that control of diseases is not possible without creating awareness among masses and like dengue we should work on war footing basis against other viruses like H-1 and N-1 commonly known as influenza.

He was addressing a clinical symposium held at Lahore General Hospital Sunday, where Head of Gynaecology Department Prof Farhat Naz, Dr Imran Aslam Khan, Dr Amina Sadaf, Dr Syed Razi Haider Zaidi, Dr Javed Magsi and Dr Salman Shakeel also addressed and highlighted types, causes, complications, preventive measures and ways of treatment of this virus.

They said normally symptoms of influenza are like seasonal flu while it can be more complicated and dangerous and can be threat to life as well. They said this is an epidemic disease and needs immediate treatment. They called upon pregnant women and those already in the disease of lungs to remain more careful and contact their doctor immediately when they see any change in their flu.

Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said that as per the directions of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, awareness seminars, symposiums and training workshops were being held regularly.