Duminy calls time on Test career

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy has decided to quit Test cricket but will continue to feature in the shorter formats of the game, the 33-year-old said on Saturday.

Duminy was dropped from the Proteas squad after the first Test at Lord’s in a four-match series against England in July and has since not featured in the longest format.

In 46 Tests, Duminy scored 2,103 runs at an average of 32.85. He also picked up 42 wickets with his off-spin.

“After long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and Test match cricket with immediate effect,” Duminy, who opted out of the opening round of domestic first-class fixtures in South Africa, said in a statement.

“It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish. Test cricket has always been the pinnacle and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some memorable highlights with the Proteas and also in first-class matches with the WSB Cape Cobras.”

Duminy made his Test debut with an unbeaten half-century at Perth against Australia in 2008 to help South Africa hunt down a target of 414, the second-highest successful run-chase in Test cricket.

“In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa and the WSB Cape Cobras,” he added.

South Africa’s next Test assignment is a two-match home series against Bangladesh from September 28.

Although Duminy’s focus will be on white-ball cricket, he has offered his services to the Cobras as a mentor in the first-class format and already started the job.

Duminy was part of the franchise’s pre-season preparations in Oudtshoorn and will continue to be around the squad as the summer kicks off.

“There are many talented youngsters coming through our domestic system and I would love to help where I can. I’ve had the privilege of working with the squad in this role over the last two weeks and I have thoroughly enjoyed it,” Duminy said.

But Duminy will also have a busy playing schedule of his own. South Africa’s focus is firmly on the 2019 World Cup and Duminy will be expected to play in all of the matches in the lead-up to that tournament, starting with a series against Bangladesh in October.

He will also feature prominently in the Global T20, which starts on November 3. Duminy will captain the Cape Town Knight Riders and, after opting out of the Indian Premier League last season to concentrate on his international career, has spoken of a return to the Indian T20 tournament as well.

South Africa have an automatic replacement for Duminy in the Test team. AB de Villiers had made himself available to play Tests again after a year-long sabbatical from the format but they will have to wait until at least December.

De Villiers has not put himself into contention to play the Bangladesh series, which starts on September 28. Instead, that will be an opportunity for someone else to establish themselves in the side. —