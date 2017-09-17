CM accuses politicians of damaging state institutions

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday accused politicians of damaging state institutions to promote their own vested interests.

“The politicians burdened the country with foreign loans just to promote their own interests,” he told a public meeting in Pabbi town.

District Nazim Liaqat Khattak, Member National Assembly Imran Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Khaliqur Rehman and others also spoke on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was asking that why was he disqualified by the courts. He said that Nawaz Sharif should do soul-searching to find out the answer to his disqualification.

He alleged the Sharif family shifted capital and purchased properties abroad. He said the corrupt politicians plundered the nation wealth and shifted the money abroad and used to take loans to run the affairs of the country. “As a result the country is indebted heavily,” he added.

He said the time has come that the people teach a lesson to the corrupt politicians by rejecting them and choosing dedicated and honest leadership in the general election. “The people should differentiate between the corrupt and upright people and learn to stand up for their rights,” he added.

He said the expatriates were willing to return and invest in the country but waiting for right people to be elected into the government.

He said that it was unfortunate that honest leadership could not get the opportunity and that was why the country was lagging behind in development from the rest of the world.

“Anyone from Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari to that of Maulana Fazlur Rehman who got the opportunity plundered the national resources, promoted corruption and politicised state institutions,” he alleged.

He said the people were fed up with the wrong and self-centered policies of the successive governments and voted for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to bring about a change.

He claimed bringing reforms in the state institutions particularly in education, health, police and revenue departments and streamlining the faulty system to provide relief to poor.