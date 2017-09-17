ICCI elects new president

Islamabad: The election for office-bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2017-18 was held. Muhammad Hussain and Abdul Ghaffar Chaudhry, Members, Election Commission announced the election results according to which Sheikh Aamir Waheed was elected as President, Muhammad Naveed as Senior Vice President and Nisar Ahmed Mirza as Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. All the candidates were elected unopposed. They will formally take charge of their portfolios October 1, 2017.

Speaking at the occasion, the newly elected President Sheikh Aamir Waheed assured that he would focus on resolving the key issues of business community. He said the liaison with market unions and industrial areas would be further strengthened so that issues of trade and industry could be resolved with mutual efforts. He said he would consult with small & large traders and industrialists on important issues to send a consensus voice of business community to the policymakers.

Khalid Javed, Chairman Founder Group congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He said their unopposed election reflected the confidence and trust of business community on the performance of Founder Group. He said all efforts would be made to make ICCI a strong chamber of the country so that it could play more effective role in promoting the cause of trade and industry.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Khalid Malik Senior Vice President and Tahir Ayub Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry also felicitated the newly elected office bearers of ICCI and assured them of their full cooperation in efforts aimed at promoting the interests of business community.

Founder Group members Abdul Rauf, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Tariq Sadiq, Mian Akram Farid, Mian Shaukat Masud, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Nasir Qureshi, Ch. Waheed ud Din and Ahmad Mughal as well as former Presidents, Senior Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents and members of ICCI also congratulated the newly elected office bearers and expressed good wishes for them.