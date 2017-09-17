Campaign launched for beautification of F-9 Park

Islamabad

MOL Pakistan Oil (MOL) and Gas Co. B.V launched a campaign for the beautification of a select area in the Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9.

The campaign was inaugurated by Executive Vice President, Upstream of MOL Group, Dr. Berislav Gaso, along with the ambassador of Hungary, Istvan Szabo, says a press release.

Dr. Gaso launched the campaign by planting a sapling of Magnolia in the area which has been allocated to the company by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The company has taken up this project as part of its contribution to the city that hosts its branch office in Pakistan. The occasion was attended by a select group of high officials from CDA and MOL. While inaugurating the project Dr Gaso said that for MOL Group and its subsidiaries, the protection of environment and safeguarding biodiversity has been the corner stone of its social commitment to the world. “With the launch of this campaign to beautify this area of the park, MOL has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of its activities by contributing to the plantation of trees and creating a clean and healthy environment for all,” he said, emphasizing that the company will not just plant trees, it will also ensure that they are properly taken care of.

Ambassador of Hungary, Istvan Szabo said that MOL Pakistan has taken a very positive step by adopting a part of the park to enhance the beauty of the surroundings. "The embassy of Hungary is proud that MOL is continuing its commitment to environment in Pakistan as it does in Europe and other parts of the world".

MD/CEO MOL, Graham Balchin said that, “MOL Pakistan’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme is extensive in its scope and reach. It has involved itself in health, infrastructure support, education and safe drinking water schemes in its operational areas. With the adoption of the park for tree plantation and beautification, it has not only fulfilled its responsibility towards maintaining the environment but has also thanked the city that it is an integral part of.” Group Regional Advisor Middle East, Africa and Pakistan, Ali Murtaza Abbas, said, “Climate change has been high on the world’s environmental agenda, especially obvious after the current impact of weather anomalies.